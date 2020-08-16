VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclone warning centre in Visakhapatnam has forecasted heavy rains that would hit several parts of north coastal districts on Sunday under the influence of a low-pressure area in the northwestern Bay of Bengal which developed into a severe depression in the same area today.

This low-pressure coupled with an ongoing surface through at an altitude of 7.6 km above sea level is likely to move in the northwest direction, met department officials said.

Officials said that moderate rains with thunder and lightning would hit the south coast and Rayalaseema for the next couple of days. They have cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea for any fishing activities for a couple of days, as strong winds are likely to blow along the coast. Officials said that another low-pressure area would be developed in the Bay of Bengal on August 19.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Disaster Management K Kanna babu said that two SDRF teams have been sent for relief operations and he advised the people to stay vigilant.

From Friday to Saturday, districts of Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Krishna, East Godavari, Kurnool, Guntur and Prakasam received very heavy rainfall. Moderate to heavy rains were recorded in Rayalaseema.

On the other hand, 10 cm of rainfall were recorded in Vararamachandrapuram, 8 cm in Kunavaram, 6 cm in Kukunoor, followed by Velerupadu and Chinturu with 6 cm of rainfall.