Non Resident Nimmagadda Ramesh Cheating AP Govt By Claiming HRA: RTI

United Forum for RTI Campaign complained to Biswabhusan Harichandan, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh stating that the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar does not live in the State, but is deliberately cheating the Government by taking house rent allowance every month. The UFRTI sought that criminal action be initiated against Nimmagadda. The officials have also attached copies of the salary details received by Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the Election Commissioner through the Right to Information (RTI) Act complaint.

Forum representatives Jampana Srinivasa Gowda and KMD Nasreen Begum released the details to the media on Monday. The statement reads as, "People who are in constitutionally respectable positions should be an example for the people." According to the details obtained through the RTI Act, "Nimmagadda Ramesh, who earns a salary of Rs 3,19,250, does not reside in the State.

After moving the capital from Hyderabad to Amaravati, the State Governor, Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, High Court Judges and other high-ranking officials have been residing in the vicinity of Vijayawada and Guntur, despite the lack of proper facilities.

The office of the State Election Commissioner has also been shifted from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, but the Election Commissioner has not yet shifted from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.

Even if he stays in Hyderabad, how can claim rental allowance, they asked. They also sought recovery of the allowance amount paid to him so far and criminal action be taken against Nimmagadda who cheated the Government.