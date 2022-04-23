Non-bailable Warrant Against Telugu Actress Jeevitha in Cheating Case

Hyderabad: A Nagari court in Chittoor district has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the Telugu actress Jeevitha in a cheque bounce case. Meanwhile, the lawyers of the actress have filed a recall petition against the warrant in the court.

While reacting to the non-bailable warrant issued against her, Jeevitha confirmed she has received summons from a Nagari court in a cheque bounce case. Responding to the allegations of cheating the Jyo Star Enterprises to the tune of Rs 26 crore, Jeevitha said the court has been hearing the case for the past two months.

The Jyo Star Enterprises founder Koteswara Rao and his wife Hema Raja have filed a case against Jeevitha saying she had taken a loan of Rs 26 crore by showing her property papers and later sold it to others without clearing the debts. Koteswara Rao was also a producer for her superhit movie, ‘Garuda Vega’

Also Read: Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Where to Watch, India Time

The spouse of veteran Telugu actor Rajasekjhar said that she had received a non-bailable warrant earlier too and she was given a clean chit by the court. Jeevitha dismissed the allegations as baseless and said she didn’t cheat anyone. Infact, her manager had to face trouble because of Koteswara Rao.