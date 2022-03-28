Nobel laureate Esther Duflo Calls On Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Nobel laureate Esther Duflo met Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. The renowned French-American economist also met the high ranking officials at the camp office. After paying a courtesy call, Duflo said the meeting was constructive. Calling the Chief Minister YS Jagan a visionary leader, she said she was impressed with the dedication of his government towards poverty alleviation.

During the meeting, the French economist, who shared the Nobel prize with her husband Abhijit Banerjee and Michael Kremer, reviewed the state government’s public welfare initiatives and the Chief Minister explained to her the government run programmes for the upliftment of poverty in the state.

Nobel laureate Esther Duflo said the Chief Minister has made the public welfare policies after assessing the problems of the people at the grassroots level. Since the state government is doing pretty much on the ground, therefore, we have nothing more to add to their work, she said while adding to work with the YSRCP government on future projects. Abhijit and Esther have founded the Abdul Lateef Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL).