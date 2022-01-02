No VIP Recommendations For Tirumala Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan

Tirumala: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy has appealed to all VIPs not to send any recommendation letters for Vaikunta Ekadasi/Dwadasi darshans which starts from January 13th. On the auspicious days of Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi, Vaikuntadwara darshan will be provided from January 13 to 22 for devotees.

Speaking to the reporters here on Sunday appealed to the people and support the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s decision to provide hassle-free Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi darshan to common devotees who bought online tickets. He said for no recommendation letters will be accepted at the Chairman's office.

In view of ongoing repairs to many cottages and rooms in Tirumala, accommodation for all legislators are organised at Nandakam and Vakulamatha rest houses and if the accommodation in Tirumala is not sufficient enough they should come prepared to make a halt at Tirupati itself, he added.

TTD Chairman said SRIVANI trust devotees should take rooms at Madhavam, Srinivasam, Sri Padmavati Nilayam and SV guest house in Tirupati.

Advance reservation of accommodation has been cancelled from January 11 to 14.

All rooms in Tirumala will be allotted through current booking to pilgrims and there will be no privilege of booking accommodation for donors from January 11 to 14.

TTD has also appealed to devotees to bring Covid Negative report taken 48hours before or the certificate of two doses of Vaccination without fail.



Annaprasadam will be served to pilgrims from 4 am to 12 midnight to all the pilgrims during these auspicious days following Covid norms.



