AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court questioned what was wrong with the state government’s order permitting the online sale of movie tickets through the Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya while hearing a petition filed by the Multiplex Association of India challenging the Government Order (GO) 142 issued on December 17, observed that the sale of movie tickets online does not violate anyone’s fundamental rights and it actually prevents tax evasion.

Petitioner’s counsel senior advocate D Prakash Reddy said they filed a petition against the online ticket system, to which the bench sought to know what was wrong with it. The counsel stated that such a system would lead to a monopoly of the government, to which the bench said the government will do what it has to do. It also dismissed the argument that such a system violates the rights of movie theatre operators/exhibitors.

The counsel further argued that not everyone could have access to online facilities, the Bench stated that in the present era everything was online including the argument by the counsel himself. It refused the request for minor adjournment. Issuing notices to the principal secretary (Home), Law Secretary, and APFDC, the High Court directed the government to file a detailed affidavit, the case hearing was adjourned to February 16.

With regard to a petition filed by Movie Goers Consumers Forum president GL Naramaisha Rao challenging GO 35 fixing movie ticket prices, the bench issued notices to the State government and Suresh Productions and adjourned the matter. (Inputs From TNIE)

