VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy said that there were no restrictions on the pandal installation or festivities except to follow regular safety precautions during Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations and idol immersion. The DGO on Sunday issued a statement and asked people not to believe any fake propaganda which was doing the rounds that the police had issued new restrictions this year. The top cop said that the police were there to support the people in the peaceful conduct of the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations across the State. The DGP asked the organizers to coordinate with the local police officers and make arrangements, he said. There is no need to submit any affidavit to the police and the DIGs, Superintendents of Police, were issued orders to coordinate and cooperate with them, he assured.

Safety Precautions

► The idol's height, weight, number of days of celebrations, the vehicle used for immersion, route taken for immersion should be informed prior to the local police.

► Sufficient sand and water should be arranged at the mandapas/pandals as a precautionary measure and they should follow instructions issued by the Fire and Electricity Department.

► Speakers can be arranged but as per Pollution Control Board guidelines. Speakers should be used only from 6 am to 10 pm.

► The concerned committees should coordinate with the police to manage the crowds and queues at the Ganesh mandapams.

► Measures to manage traffic regulations at Mandapams are to be taken care of by the organisers.

►Members of the managing committee must keep one person as security at the mandapams during the night.

► The local police should be informed in advance about costumes, DJ, music, and other arrangements made during the idol immersion procession.

► If anyone imposes any other rules, people are requested to bring them to the notice of Additional DG (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyannar (Phone: 99080-17338) and DIG Rajasekhar Babu (Phone: 80081-11070).

No Restrictions On Vinayaka Chavithi Festival: Watch Andhra Pradesh DGP Rajendranath Reddy Speak To SakshiTV

