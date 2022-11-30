No Poll or Other Duties for AP Teachers, Focus Only on Academics

Government teachers in Andhra Pradesh, from now on, will have nothing to do except perform their core task – of teaching children.

The state government has amended the AP Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2010, prohibiting deployment of teachers for “non-educational purposes”.

The amendments to the RTE Act Rules will effectively keep teachers away from election duties, Census work and the like.

The School Education Department has already cancelled the deputation of several teachers as personal assistants to ministers and legislators and re-engaged them in teaching activity.

“Section 27 of the Right to Education Act, 2009, envisaged prohibition of deployment of teachers for non-educational purposes. In accordance with it, and also to further strengthen the RTE Act, we have made the necessary amendments,” School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar said.

The changes were intended to let teachers focus on their core academic activities and improve the academic advancement of children.

