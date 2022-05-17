TADEPALLI: The president of the National Backward Classes Welfare Association Ryaga Krishnaiah expressed happiness over his name being cleared for the Rajya Sabha seat by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as one of the four YSRCP candidates.

Speaking to the media at the Tadepalii party office on Tuesday he stated the love that AP CM YS Jagan was showering on the Backward Classes has never been shown by any other Chief Minister. He has reiterated the fact that the BCs were the backbone of the State from the beginning and the AP Government has been giving utmost priority to us, he said.

It is known that the YSRCP will never indulge in buying seats and if that was the case how can a person like me make it to the portals of the Rajya Sabha, he said. Noting that AP CM Jagan has been doing justice to all sections of people, particularly SC, ST, BC, and minorities. He praised the AP chief minister for making historic decisions on all fronts and this has been achieved only through the YSRCP, he exhorted.

BC Leader R Krishnaiah On AP CM YS Jagan

Also Read: 4 YSRCP Rajya Sabha Candidates Names Announced, Check Profiles