No One is Above the Law Under YSR Congress Rule, Says Ambati Rambabu

Amaravati: Reacting to the arrest of MLC Ananta Satya Uday Bhaskar in connection with a murder case, state Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said that no one is above the law.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Ambati said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given clear instructions that action should be taken against the culprit even if he is an MLC or a public representative. He added that law will take its own course in the murder case.

A few days ago, V Subrahmanyam, the driver of MLC Ananta Bhaskar was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Kakinada. His family members had alleged it was a case of murder and suspected the involvement of legislator. The MLC had claimed the driver died in a road accident.

On Telugu Desam party’s criticism of the Polavaram project, Ambati Rambabu came down heavily on its party leaders. He asked what right has Lokesh to point fingers at the ruling YSR Congress government, who lost the Mangalagiri constituency in the assembly elections?

The YSR Congress leader blamed the TDP regime for the blunder and mismanagement of the Polavaram project which resulted in the damages to the diaphragm wall to the extent of 1.7 km which has caused deep pits.