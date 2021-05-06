No N440K Variant Virus in AP, Says Perni Nani

AMARAVATI: Refuting Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations that a dangerous N440K variant virus had been detected in Kurnool and was spreading fast, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) clarified that there was no clear diagnosis about the N440K mutant in State and criticised Naidu for being more dangerous than COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the Minister said that the government has been relentlessly working to provide medical services beyond its means, but opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu is trying to defame the State image by falsely accusing the government and scaring people with false rumours. He said that no confirmation has been made on the spread of the N440K virus and senior scientists have also confirmed that there is no new mutant virus in the country except B.1.617. Chandrababu, who is supposed to act responsibly, has been criticized for acting irresponsibly, panicking the public by sitting in another state.

The Minister said that Chandrababu Naidu should better know under whose control the vaccines are being supplied and administered. So far 67,42,700 people have been vaccinated with all two doses across the State and till date, only 73,49,960 doses of vaccine was supplied by the Centre. He said if the Centre gives an abundance of vaccine, the State has the capacity to vaccinate 10 lakh people a day. There are about 2.04 crore people between the 18-45 year age group and 1.32 crore population falling above the 45 year age group and an additional 3.53 lakh frontline workers who require vaccines. He said that Chandrababu Naidu is trying to gain from these situations by making cheap politics around.

Minister Perni Nani stated that the government was taking appropriate steps to contain Covid and rolled out best practices emerging as a role model to other States. The beds have been increased to 44542, and the supply of oxygen, vital medicines like Remedisiver are in place in all hospitals. Over three lakh people in every 10 lakh population have been tested so far standing with 7.12 percent of Positive Rate, 85.16 percent Recovery Rate and only 0.69 percent Mortality rate.

The government had also appointed drug control officials to monitor the supply and availability of Remedisiver drugs and also taking swift action by importing oxygen from Odisha and Karnataka. He slammed Chandrababu Naidu for portraying Andhra Pradesh in a wrong way in front of other states and blaming the State government instead of providing suggestions to overcome the pandemic.

