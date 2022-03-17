No Mobile Phones Allowed Inside AP Assembly: Speaker Sitaram’s Ruling

Andhra Pradesh Assembly has banned the use of mobile phones in the House as the opposition TDP MLAs were reportedly misusing it to share the House proceedings to the media. The Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said all the legislators should follow the mobile phone ban. The TDP members continued to disrupt the assembly proceedings for the third consecutive day.

The Legislative Council also witnessed similar protests by the opposition benches over the illicit liquor deaths in West Godavari district. Despite the chaos and uproar, the Chairman Moshenu Raju conducted the business without allowing a break. Due to Shab-e-Barat and Holi festivals, both the Houses will reconvene on Monday.