AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday said that the teachers should download the face recognition app to register attendance and that there was no link between the attendances recorded through the app and their salaries.

Addressing a meeting attended by the officials of the AP School Education Department and representatives of various teacher associations, the Minister said that technical glitches were resolved and that the teachers' associations have asked for 15 days' time. We discussed two issues with the teachers' associations. The government is giving priority to education and health. If there are any issues they should be brought to our notice and we will address them. There are no changes related to the leave policy in the new system and the old process continues, Botsa said.

But it is mandatory to down the app, and today 86 percent of the teachers have registered their attendance through the app, he revealed.

The Minister also assured that if the teachers faced any problems they should be brought to his notice or to the officers and we shall resolve them. If there are any cases filed against the teachers, then a petition should be submitted and we will bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister, he said. The Minister also said the government wanted to improve the standards of school education and that the Nadu Nedu scheme was brought in to bring in changes in the education system.

Out of the 672 teachers' posts, 248 posts are still vacant. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed that two MEOs should be appointed for every mandal. Out of the 248 pending teachers' posts, we will take them as MEO based on their seniority, he announced and the teachers' associations have also agreed to this. We will be coming up with 38 new Deputy DEO posts shortly, the Minister said.

