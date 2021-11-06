No Lathicharge Against Farmers, Pending Arrears Will Be Paid: Botsa

Stating that the pending arrears from Bheemasingi Sugar Factory are about Rs 16 crore, Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana said that there was no lathi charge on the farmers during agitation, but some people with vested interests are deliberately trying to mislead them.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the minister said that the government is trying to provide justice for the farmers by auctioning the company’s assets through the Revenue Recovery Act ensuring to pay all the pending dues. Recalling the past instances, he said that the government resolved a similar issue back in 2019 when the pending arrears from the factory were above Rs 25 crore. The Minister stated that the government is well aware of the farmers hardships, had taken the responsibility although it is a private factory and didn’t turn a blind eye like the previous government.

Further, the Minister said that the issue will be resolved at the earliest possible, where the government has seized over 30,000 bags of sugar valued at Rs 10 crore from the factory. Asserting that the opposition parties are spreading false propaganda on this issue, he said that there was no lathi charge and the police had exercised restraint even after getting attacked. He said that the opposition leaders have been provoking the farmers and inciting violence in the name of agitation, but the government is conducting an inquiry over that incident.

In this regard, Minister Botsa slammed Chandrababu Naidu for alleging that the State turned as a hub for ganja cultivation and stated that there was abundant ganja cultivation during TDP rule, but the current government has been taking strict measures in reducing it. He said that Naidu has been obstructing each and every initiative of the government.