No Evidence Of UK Coronavirus Strain Spread In Andhra Pradesh: Health Dept

AP, (29 Dec): Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department said in a statement that there is No evidence of expansion of UK ‘Strain’ in AP.

Katamneni Bhaskar IAS, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department has stated that there is no evidence of expansion of UK ‘Strain’ in AP. A woman belonging to Rajahmundry tested positive for UK Strain.

There is no spread of UK strain in AP from her. Her son who travelled with her tested negative. Commissioner also appealed to the public that there is no need to panic. He requested the people to not believe in rumours as the situation is being continuously monitored by the Government.

1,406 persons were traced out of 1423 persons who came from the UK to AP State. As of now, 17 persons went untraceable. Out of the 1,406 persons who underwent RT-PCR test, 12 persons were tested positive.

Further 6364 primary contacts of 1,406 persons were also tested and among them, 12 tested positive. In total there are 24 persons who tested COVID-19 positive. All the 24 samples of these positive patients were sent to CCMB and where they confirmed that the mutant UK strain was found in the sample of the woman from Rajahmundry.

The Health Department is now waiting for the reports on the remaining 23 samples from CCMB, as informed by Mr. Bhaskar Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department