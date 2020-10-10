No Entry For TDP Into NDA: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata party has scoffed at the idea of Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party joining the NDA. The BJP said there is no question of Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP becoming part of the NDA. This statement has poured cold water on the hopes of the TDP strategists, who were hoping that the BJP would invite them into the NDA.

BJP top leader Sunil Deodhar has categorically stated that the BJP would maintain equal distance from both the TDP and the YSRCP. A section of the Yellow Media has been spreading misinformation that the YSRCP was joining the NDA. The YSRCP did not even bother to comment on this, while Deodhar said there was no such proposal.

More shockingly for the TDP, Sunil Deodhar also told point blank that there was no entry for the TDP at all. The BJP is totally cutup with the TDP over the way it tried to defeat the BJP in the 2019 elections. The BJP feels that Chandrababu Naidu had tried to forge an anti-BJP alliance involving the Congress and the Left. He had also funded the BJP rivals during the Gujarat elections. In view of this, the BJP is not in a mood to forget and forgive the tDP easily.