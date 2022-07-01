No End to Chandrababu’s Atrocities In the Name of Capital: Sajjala

NTR DISTRICT: YSRCP State General Secretary and Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that there was no end to the atrocities being committed by TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu in the name of building the State capital.

Speaking during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) district plenary sessions held at the NTR district on Friday, Sajjala criticized Chandrababu for following unjust policies between 2014-19. He said that it was during this phase that Chandrababu had set an example of what one calls anarchy, tyranny and wrongful ruling, he fired.

Speaking further he said that the TDP chief had neglected the same region which has crowned him as a leader and given him importance. He reminded the fact that during Chandrababu’s regime, their government demolished 46 temples in the name of road expansion.

Chandrababu, who said made tall claims that he would State capital with lakhs of crores, failed to build even at least one flyover in Vijayawada,' he scoffed.

The YSRCP has announced that it will hold its plenary session at Guntur on July 8 and 9 where the party will discuss its roadmap for the 2024 elections.

