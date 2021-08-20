No Drop In Chicken Prices In AP Despite Shravana Maasam

The price of chicken in Andhra Pradesh continues to be more than Rs 300 for one kg since last week. The prices are increasing more due to a sharp rise in the cost of bird feed. It is said that the price of chicken is soaring as the traders are importing the chicken from Telangana and Chattisgarh. The price of eggs has also witnessed a slight decrease.

Generally, a total of 2.5 lakh kg of chicken will be sold in the East Godavari district and the sales are expected to increase two folds during the festive seasons and Sundays. According to the reports, more than seven lakh broiler chickens are bred in about 400 farms across the district. Broiler chickens are ready for use in 40 days. The consumption of chicken decreases during the Shravana Maasam, Vinayaka Chaviti, Devi Navratri, Kartika Maasam. Generally, the price of chicken during these times will be low but now, it's not the situation.

The traders of Jangareddygudem, West Godavari district, are importing chicken from Aswaraopet in Telangana, Sathupalli, and Chhattisgarh. On Wednesday, the price of chicken was Rs 300 per kg, while live chicken increased to Rs 135 per kg. It is said that the prices of chicken will go up in the next few days as well.

Here are some of the reasons for the increase in the price of chicken:

The price of bird feed is not decreased despite COVID-19 relaxations.

The transportation of bird feed stopped due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the month of July. As a result, the prices of chicken increased.

The main ingredient in the broiler bird feed is Soyabean and the cost of it has been increased from Rs. 35 to Rs. 106 within a span of two months.

The prices of chicken also increased because the consumption of chicken increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.