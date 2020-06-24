AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has said that there would be no prospect of Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) examinations being cancelled like the SSC examinations in the state. He held a videoconference meeting with all the 16 universities' Vice-Chancellors (VCs) on Wednesday. He discussed the conduct of examinations to the UG and PG courses which were postponed earlier due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the state. The minister also discussed the steps to be taken by the universities for the next academic year.

Speaking to media persons later about the speculation on the possibility of cancellation of the UG, PG examinations, he said, "We are thinking about how to go forward during the current situation and there is no plan of cancelling the examinations."

Suresh said that due to the heavy spurt in Coronavirus cases, SSC examinations and Intermediate advanced supplementary examinations were cancelled in the state.

The UG and PG students are aware of the prevailing situation in the state and the situation is different from one university to the other in conducting examinations, he added.

"We chalked out plans for different scenarios -- what is to be done if the examinations are cancelled or if they are conducted as planned, in the coming days," he stated.

In a crucial piece of information, the education minister said that a final call would be taken on this on Thursday as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He clarified that no decision has been taken yet regarding cancellation of UG and PG examinations.

He also said that an academic calendar will be prepared as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).