No Coercive Action Against Avinash Reddy: Court to CBI

The Telangana High Court has directed the CBI not to take any coercive action, including arrest after hearing arguments on the petition filed by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

The court has made it clear that these interim orders will remain in force till the judgement is passed. Avinash Reddy has filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court seeking a stay on ordering him to attend the trial. If the investigation is conducted, the petition requested that the CBI conduct the investigation in a transparent manner along with audio and video recording.

Judge Justice K. Laxman once again heard the petition on Monday. Senior advocate T. Niranjan Reddy presented arguments on behalf of MP Avinash Reddy. After hearing the arguments, the judge reserved the judgement. The court said that it is reserving the judgment on the petition to stay the further investigation.

CBI is reportedly behind Sunitha's petition. She seems to have changed her charges under pressure from some political leaders. Sunitha, who had said after the murder that her father worked hard by going from house to house, changed her words a year later.

Thereafter, she started making allegations against the petitioner. The CBI is not investigating the role of son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy and his second wife, Shamim in the Viveka murder case. Viveka got married for the second time in 2010. A son was born to them. Viveka's family had differences because of the second marriage. Disagreements arose over financial transactions. Hence, Viveka decided to thought of transferring all the properties in the name of the second wife. Viveka was killed due to property disputes. The second marriage is also a key factor in this case. CBI should investigate in that direction.

The petitioner has nowhere said that Viveka had a heart attack. The petitioner did not actually talk to the local political leader Sasikala. She also told the same thing to CBI. The counter filed by the CBI in the same court was widely publicized in the media. Sasikala is also mentioned in it. So far, the CBI has filed two chargesheets but nowhere has the SIT investigation report even been considered. Niranjan Reddy has requested that the petitioner be allowed to skip the CBI inquiry on March 14 in view of the Parliament meetings.

