CHITTOOR: Commissioner of Endowments M Hari Jawaharlal clarified that there was no change in the Abhishekam ticket rate of the Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam in the district. This was issued after allegations were made by the Opposition parties and a section of people that the Abhishekam ticket price was increased.

The Commissioner on Thursday explained that a few temple staff released an opinion collection document proposing to increase the price of the Abhishekam ticket Rs 700 to Rs 5,000 due to a lack of awareness. He said that action would be taken against the errant staff and abhishekam would continue at the old ticket prices of Rs 700.

Also Read: YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy Appointed as Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture