AMARAVATI: Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh has made it clear that there will be no change in the schedule of Intermediate examinations, which will be held from May 5, duly following the Covid protocol ensuring safety for every student.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the Minister said that the examinations will take place from May 5 to 19, where 1,452 examination centres have been arranged across the State and the students can download their hall tickets from 6 pm today (April 29). The Minister said that inter-examinations were very important for the future of the students, as these certificates are quite essential in future. He assured that students and their parents need not worry about the conduct of the exams, as strict preventive measures will be taken at every centre.

He stated that East Godavari district has the highest number of 146 examination centres while Guntur district has 60 examination centres. A Covid Special Officer has been appointed for each district and all the test centres would be sanitized every day.

Besides these, even thermal scanning was set up at each test centre, with a paramedical staff at each centre ensuring student safety. The minister clarified that the State government is responsible for the future and safety of the students and stated that If only the pass is given in the certificates without conducting the examinations, students will suffer in the future.

If they (students or staff) have COVID symptoms, we will test them in the isolation room at the centre. He also stated that nowhere in the country have the Class 12 or Inter exams been cancelled. The TDP leaders are spreading false propaganda about the conduct of exams and urged them not to politicise the issue as involves the future of the students, he concluded.

