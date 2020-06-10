AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh confirmed that the SSC examinations in the state would be held as per schedule. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said that the situation in the state is different when compared to the neighbouring state Telangana. Andhra Pradesh State stood as a model in the country in containing the spread of the coronavirus virus, he added. There will be no compromise in ensuring safety to teachers and students while conducting the examinations. He also clarified that SSC exams which are to be held from July 10 will go on as per schedule.

The SSC examinations that were originally scheduled to be held from March 31, had been postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On May 24, the state government had released the new timetable for the examinations. It was also decided to reduce the number of examinations only to six papers instead of the original schedule of 11 papers. The exams will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

The minister earlier said that the norms such as wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance would be followed at the examination centres and the number of students in every examination hall would also be considerably reduced.

The government has already decided to promote students of classes 1 to 9 without holding annual examinations, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Telangana, the state government had taken a major decision to promote SSC students without examinations to the next class, keeping in view the lurking dangers of the dreaded disease, whose spread is significantly rampant within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The state government is expected to grant grades to the students, based on their internal assessment marks.