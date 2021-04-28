No Buses From Telugu States To Karnataka For 14 Days

People from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are returning to their homes after the Karnataka government announced a 14-day lockdown from April 27. Both states will suspend bus service to Bengaluru and other Karnataka districts such as Bellary, Raichur, Bidar, and Tumkur from Tuesday.

Following the return of migrant laborers from Karnataka, district administrations along the border in Andhra Pradesh were alerted to the possibility of an increase in positive cases in villages.

Despite Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced that construction, manufacturing, and agriculture will continue, migrant farmers and settlers are returning to their villages, fearing that the crisis will worsen.

Border areas like Madakasira, Kalyanadurgam, and Rayadurgam in Anantapur districts, Adoni, Emiganur, and Mantralayam in Kurnool, Madanapalle in Chittoor district have close access to Karnataka.