No Bird Flu Threat In Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Dr. Amarendra Kumar, Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, clarified that there is no bird flu in Andhra Pradesh and people need not worry. Only a few states like Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have bird flu cases and so far no cases of bird flu have been reported anywhere in AP, he said in an interview with Sakshi on Wednesday.

Review meetings with officials of the Department of Animal Husbandry across the districts in the State were conducted and the poultry industry has also been put on high alert to report any cases of brid flu.

He said that, "More than one lakh birds migrate to AP every year. Birds migrate to Kolleru, Pulicat, Nelapattu and Korangi areas. There is a possibility of bird flu being spread by migratory birds. We have asked the forest department to bring to our notice if birds and chickens die of bird flu symptoms. Cases will have to be sent to a lab in Bhopal for confirmation. We will set up task force committees chaired by Collectors at the district level depending on the circumstances," said Amarendra Kumar.

Animal Husbandry Director Amarendra Kumar Clarification On Bird Flu In AP | Sakshi TV

The Telangana Forest Department has taken measures to prevent Bird Flu and to report all cases of death of birds detected in the fields

Madhya Pradesh will not allow entry to chicken consignments from Kerala and other southern states for next 10 days in view of the bird flu scare in MP, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

Over four lakh poultry birds have died at 20 farms in Haryana's Panchkula district in the past 10 days, officials said on Tuesday. A team of experts from Jalandhar-based Regional Disease Diagnosis Laboratory has collected samples of birds at poultry farms, they said. Haryana's Animal Husbandry Department has issued an advisory regarding poultry products.

After bird flu was confirmed in samples of carcasses sent from Jhalawar, avian influenza subtype H5N8, which experts said is less infectious than H5N1 virus, has been detected in Rajasthan's Kota and Baran districts. The state on Tuesday reported deaths of 200 more birds, officials said. They said the number of birds which died in Rajasthan in recent days reached 625 on Tuesday morning, amid an outbreak of bird flu. The fatalities were reported in 16 of the 33 districts of Rajasthan.

Following an outbreak of bird flu in neighbouring Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday stepped up surveillance on the inter-state borders and announced a contingency plan for the management of possible human cases.Earlier, the outbreak in Kerala had been reported from some parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts there, prompting authorities to order culling of ducks, hens and other domestic birds in and around a one km radius of the affected areas. "As the Avian influenza spreads rapidly, there could be a likelihood of the humans getting affected. So, as a precaution, the directorate general of health services has evolved a contingency plan for the management of human cases," Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said. (PTI inputs)