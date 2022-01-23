NMUA Wants APSRTC Employee's Demands Fulfilled

The National Mazdoor Unity Association (NMUA) urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan to revise the salary gap between RTC employees and government employees and further asked to sanction old pensions and keep old house rents and CCAs. APSRTC employees‌ thanked YS Jagan on behalf of the workers for merging APSRTC into the Andhra Pradesh government. APSRTC state president PV Ramana Reddy and general secretary Y Srinivasa Rao issued a statement on Saturday.

They said that there used to be a pay revision for RTC employees every four years. On April 1, 2017, a pay revision of 25 percent fitment was made. Then RTC was merged into the state government on January 1, 2020. At that time, there was a pay gap of 19 percent between state government employees and RTC employees. Now, the RTC employees demanded a pay revision.

It is all known knowledge that the AP government has announced 23% fitment for government employees and increased their retirement age to 62 years from 60. The new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report will be implemented with retrospective effect from July 1, 2018. Monetary benefits will be implemented with retrospective effect from April 1, 2020. The new pay scales will be paid from January 1, 2022.

Also Read: ​Vizag: Nothing Wrong Hearing Arguments In Mother Tongue at High Court