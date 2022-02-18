Nitin Gadkari Assures Eastern Bypass, 30 RoBs for AP

Amaravati: Describing the State of Andhra Pradesh as a progressive state with a good potential for development, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has conceded to the request of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and sanctioned the East bypass to Vijayawada city besides 30 Road over Bridges (RoBs).

The Union Minister and the Chief Minister have inaugurated and laid foundation stone to 51 projects with a cost of over Rs 21,000 crores besides the Western bypass flyover 2 at Benz Circle and the union minister laid emphasis on development of infrastructure and improved road connectivity for the growth of industry and agriculture besides extending all help from the Centre in the development process.

The Chief Minister, at the main function held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, said that it was a great day for the State with the Union Minister being present for the inauguration works of 51 projects of which foundation stone was laid for 30 projects running into 735 km with an estimated cost of Rs 10, 368 crore and inaugurated 21 projects measuring 645 km with a cost of Rs 11,191 crores.

The Chief Minister said the State has requested the Centre in August 2019 for the Western bypass flyover 2 at Benz Circle and was immediately granted and is now being inaugurated. Even the Kanaka Durgamma flyover, which was completed with the help of Nitin Gadkari after YSRCP came to power, he said.

Stating that expansion and development of highways has been a priority, he said, the State has allocated Rs 10,600 crore for the state highways. Rs 6,400 crores were allocated for connecting the district headquarters to mandals through two lane highways, Rs 2,300 crore for repair and maintenance and Rs 1,700 crore for the pending works.

The Union Minister was all praise for the Chief Minister and called him a young and dynamic leader who is taking the state forward and described the State a progressive one and the two main ports would generate employment and revenue to the State and connectivity play a vital for which the Centre would extend all help.

The Union Minister has assured that by 2024 the Centre would spend 3 lakh crore for development of roads in the State. Of the 23 Greenfield express highway the Ministry has taken up six fall in Andhra Pradesh which include the Raipur-Visakhapatnam (465 km) which will be completed by 2024, Nagpur to Vijayawada highway which will be completed by 2025, Chittoor-Tanjavur high way, Hyderabad Visakhapatnam and Bangalore Chennai highway which runs through 85 km in AP all of which will be completed before 2025.

He said that he was very touchy about Polavaram likes to see the projection on completion as he has emotional affinity towards the project as it benefits farmers.

The Chief Minister had also requested for a six-lane connectivity of Visakhapatnam port to Bhogapuram and converting a few state highways into national highways. Development of six lane port connectivity coastal road connecting Visakhapatnam port to NH 16 at Bhogapuram via Rishikonda and Bheemili.

The other proposals include converting state highways into national highway in Kadapa, Prakasam, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts. The state highways went up in the state from 4,193 km in 2014 to 8,163 km registering a growth of over 95 per cent.

Later, the Union Minister inaugurated the Western bypass at Benz Circle and joined the convoy with Chief Minister and Kishan Reddy for the first drive over the flyover.

The function was attended by MPs, state ministers, MLAs, officials and others which the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Gen. (Retd) Dr VK Singh joined virtually.

