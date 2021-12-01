Niti Aayog VC Meets AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr. Rajeev Kumar has paid a courtesy visit to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's residence here on Wednesday. Dr. Rajeev Kumar along with Niti Aayog team will attend various programmes in the state for two days.

