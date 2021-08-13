NITI Aayog Team Calls On Andhra CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: NITI Aayog team comprising,  Advisor Sanyukta Samaddar,  SDG Officer Alen John and  Data Analytics Officer Saurav Das called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Friday and presented the SDG India Index 2020-21 report.
The Chief Minister explained the reforms being undertaken by the State government for the integrated development of Andhra Pradesh, prioritising the development of various sectors. Members of the NITI Aayog appreciated the efforts put up by the government and in achieving sustainable and integrated development. The team lauded the Chief Minister for implementing various welfare schemes under Navaratnalu and prioritising education, medicine, and agricultural allied sectors.

Under the guidance of NITI Aayog, a two-day workshop will be taking place in the secretariat on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) India Index 2020-21, Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), where the officials will be discussing and chart out plans to keep the State at the top of the SDG rankings. The team has explained that the officials at both State and District levels were given guidance on the achievement of SDG targets.

