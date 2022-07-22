NITI Aayog Members Meet CM; Lauds Welfare Schemes

A delegation of Niti Aayog led by Ramesh Chand met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Friday and lauded the 'remarkable schemes that are being implemented in the State.'

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister explained various development and welfare programmes that were initiated in the State and said that many revolutionary changes were brought in the agriculture, health, education, and housing sectors. He stated that programmes like Sampoornaposhana and Gorumudda are addressing the nutritional issues among women and children and said that the government is committed to women empowerment.

Similarly, schemes like Amma Vodi are being implemented in the education sector to encourage mothers to send their children to schools, which would help in increasing the Gross Enrollment ratio (GER), he said, adding that the government schools were refurbished under Nadu-Nedu scheme and equipped classrooms with digital tools. He said that teachers are being appointed for subject-wise teaching and six types of schools will be set up.

Explaining the volunteer system, he said that one volunteer has been appointed for every fifty houses, besides establishing village/ward secretariats to take governance to every household and provide services efficiently without any discrimination and corruption. He highlighted that the State tops in DBT mechanism. The Chief Minister also explained the development programs that are being carried out in accordance with national standards in government hospitals and teaching hospitals. He stated that village and ward clinics are being set up in every village and ward, which would act as Aarogyasri referral points,and said that the family doctor concept will be rolled out soon. He informed that the State government is providing free treatment for more than 3000 ailments under Aarogyasri and as a major leap in the health sector, 16 new medical colleges are being built across the State.

On this occasion, Niti Aayog Member, Ramesh Chand commended that growth in Andhra Pradesh is better than the national average in terms of per capita income, agriculture, and its allied sectors and said that it performs much better than many other states in the country. He hailed the RBK system and termed it as one of the best practices that are available in the agricultural sector. He lauded the efforts to take forward the State by setting and achieving the targets. He said that the State tops the chart in fruit cultivation and fish products and further acknowledged that oil palm cultivation has achieved self-sufficiency in cooking oil production.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Stresses on Digital Education