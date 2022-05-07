Niti Aayog Members Meet AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: A delegation of Niti Aayog led by its Advisor SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Sanyukta Samaddar (IAS) has met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office at Tadepally on Friday.

They have discussed with the Chief Minister, the monitoring cell to be set up by the state government on the targets to be achieved for Sustainable Economic Progress in the Planning Department in partnership with the UNDP.

Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Planning department secretary GSRK Vijay Kumar, UNDP (India) Principal Advisor Meenakshi Kathel, Niti Aayog SDG officers Allen Jhon, Sowmi Guha, and UNDP deputy resident representative Dennis Curry were present on the occasion.

Also Read: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mourns Passing Away of TDP Leader Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy