Niti Aayog lauded the Andhra Pradesh government's efforts in fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. The Mitigation and Management of COVID-19 practices from the states and Union Territories of India, published by Niti Aayog and it also mentioned the new innovations carried out by districts to control the spread of coronavirus. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to ensure that the COVID-19 tests are available at all government hospitals right from Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to district hospitals.

The Andhra Pradesh state government has been focusing on the coronavirus since February this year.

The state medical health department, district officials and police are working hand in hand.

Quarantine centres have been set up across the state. The suspects were tested and those who tested positive for coronavirus were shifted to hospitals.

Primary and secondary contacts were identified and suspects were kept in quarantine centers.

Special applications have been launched to keep a track of people purchasing medicines over the counter for cough, cold and fever from medical stores across the state.

The Andhra Pradesh government has ramped up its health infrastructure to test and trace aggressively and provide timely treatment.

Initially, the state government had purchased the TrueNat testing machines and later purchased rapid test kits from Korea.

Not only the laboratories in the government Medical Colleges of 11 districts but also a few laboratories in private medical colleges have been especially utilised for testing.

The authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and beds will be allotted for coronavirus affected persons in 30 minutes.

Village and ward volunteers have worked round the clock and an extensive survey has been conducted to identify the people with the coronavirus positive symptoms. Tests have been conducted and the government also conducted daily inspections for those under home quarantine.

Medications were delivered at home to those in the home quarantine with mild symptoms.

The state government has developed two apps specifically in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The travel history of the COVID-19 positive patients will be identified with the help of one app whereas another will monitor the movement of those who are in home quarantine.

Strict measures were taken to prevent the spread of the virus by conducting tests on them if coronavirus positive patients have spent time with anyone for more than 15 minutes.

The app has been developed in such a way that the officials will get an alert if the coronavirus positive patients move beyond 100 meters.

Arrangements have been made for travellers from abroad to stay in the quarantine for a specified period.

Mobile testing centers have also been set up and tests are being conducted in every nook and corner of the state.