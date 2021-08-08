Nirmala Sitharaman In Vizag, Centre To Supply Free Vaccine To AP

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Visakhapatnam on Sunday as a part of her three-day visit to Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts. Nirmala Sitharaman and State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath visited the COVID vaccination centre in Chinna Waltair.

Speaking on the occasion, Nirmala Sitharaman said that more than 50 crore people across the country have been vaccinated. She further added that the central government is going to speed up the vaccination process. She said that two other vaccines have got approval. Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that centre is going to supply free vaccine to Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh government is putting all its efforts to control the spread of coronavirus. AP is one of the worst affected states with COVID-19. The Chief Minister of state, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is constantly monitoring the situation and is conducting review meetings with the health officials. CM directed the officials to keep their best efforts to see that COVID-19 patients won't face any trouble in finding beds in the hospitals.