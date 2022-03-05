Nirmala Sitharaman Lays Foundation for IRS Officers Training Academy in Anantapur

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the first batch of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) will be admitted to the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) and the training programme for probationary IRS officers will begin from September 2023. Nirmala Sitharaman laid the foundation stone for the construction of world-class NACIN at Palasamudram village in Gorantal Mandal of Anantapur district on Saturday.

While addressing the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony, the Union Minister said NACIN will be the training academy for probationary IRS officers much like the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration ( Mussoorie) and the SVP National Police Academy (Hyderabad).

After the bifurcation of the state in 2014, as per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his budget speech announced the setting up for NACIN in Anantapur district of AP, she said. NACIN was sanctioned in December 2014 and Arun Jaitley unveiled a plaque in April 2015 for its establishment.

To establish this world-class training academy, the state government acquired land in two villages near Hindupur and a compound wall was later constructed. The Central government would spend Rs 729 crore for the construction works of NACIN in the first phase. Nirmala Sitharaman further stated that “NACIN is yet another example of the Centre’s commitment towards Andhra Pradesh.”