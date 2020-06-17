NARSIPATNAM: A case has been registered against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader and former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Tuesday under the Nirbhaya Act for allegedly misbehaving with Municipal Commissioner Thota Krishnaveni, in Narsipatnam of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh.

The case has been registered under Sections 354-A (4), 500, 504, 5050 (1) (B), 505 (2), 506 and 509 under the Nirbhaya Act, based on a complaint from the woman commissioner, said CI Swaminadu.

As part of the recent modernization works, authorities have shifted the portrait of th TDP leader's grandfather Latsapatrudu as the municipal council hall was being renovated.

But, Ayyanna Patrudu along with his party workers staged a protest near the municipal office on May 15 demanding the authorities to retain his grandfather photo at the same place.

The municipal commissioner had clarified that the building was getting renovated and his grandfather's portrait would be kept in the same position after the works get completed. Instead of understanding the situation, the senior TDP leader chose to go on the offensive on the issue and ended up using abusive language woman municipal commissioner Krishnaveni besides even threatening her with dire consequences.

The commissioner, who was offended by the derogatory comments of the TDP leader, lodged a complaint against Ayyanna Patrudu under Nirbhaya Act at the Narsipatnam police station on Tuesday.