Nine Injured in Accident at Vizag Steel Plant

Nine workers were injured in an accident at Steel Melting Point -2 wing in Vizag steel plant. The explosion occurred in the conveyor belt which was carrying liquid steel in the plant.

One DGM, two permanent employees, and six contract workers were among those hurt.

There was no casualty and the five workers, who were grievously injured in the accident were taken to the Seven Hills hospital and the other four workers were shifted to steel plant general hospital.

The injured were identified as Srinu, Bangaraiah, Anil Biswal, Suri Babu, Jai Kumar Pothaiah, Eshwar Naidu, Appala Raju and Sahu. The condition of four workers stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, the trade union leaders demanded an investigation into the incident and provide better treatment to the injured workers.

