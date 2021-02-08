Nimmagadda Ramesh To Get Treated For Eye Infection At LV Prasad Hospital Hyderabad

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Election Commisioner Nimmagadda Ramesh’s tour of YSR district was postponed at the last minute.

In regard to arrangements to be made for panchayath elections, SEC had to conduct a meeting with authorities in the district, but due to his eye infection he had to cancel his trip. Nimmagadda was to go to LV Prasad eye hospital in Hyderabad for his eye check-up.

In the first phase, some 2723 gram panchayats will go to polls on Tuesday, across the state except Vizianagaram, polls will be conducted in the rest of the 12 districts. The polling procedure will start at 6.30 am in the morning and go on till 3.30 pm. In the Maoist influenced areas polling will be conducted till 1.30pm. Campaigning for the candidates in those villages was wound up by 7.30pm on Sunday.