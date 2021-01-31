Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has finally sought an explanation after receiving criticism coming from all quarters over the panchayat election manifesto released by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. The SEC on Saturday issued notice to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) seeking response on a complaint filed by YSR Congress Party with regards to the manifesto released by the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the 28th of this month. As per the notice it is said that a complaint was received from YSR Congress Party with regard to the Panchayat Elections manifesto released by TDP.

In the complaint it was stated that the manifesto spoke about the various schemes and promises made to the State. It was also requesting the voters to vote for the Telugu Desam Party sponsored candidates. Such luring and inducing the public is violating the Model Code of Conduct, whereas the said elections are conducted on a non-party basis, but the said publication was done after releasing the Schedule and Election Notification," the notice said.

YSRCP general secretary Lella Appireddy on Friday complained to the SEC that publishing and circulating the manifesto for gram panchayat elections is a violation of an order issued by the State Election Commission earlier and appealed to take appropriate action. Acting on the complaint, the SEC sought an explanation from TDP state general secretary M Venkata Raju. The SEC asked TDP to submit its response latest by February 2, and if it fails to submit a response within time, the SEC will draw necessary conclusions.

YSRCP General Secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday, questioned the SEC as to why he brought Panchayat elections in the forefront instead of MPTC and ZPTC polls, which were stopped back in March, and why did the SEC give a fresh schedule instead of resuming from the point they were postponed. He flayed TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu over his manifesto for panchayat elections and deceiving the people with fake promises.

Although providing 100 sq yd house and decreasing the property tax doesn’t come under panchayat jurisdiction, Chandrababu promised to implement them after winning the polls, said Sajjala adding that it is possible for Chandrababu alone to guarantee things that are not even within his purview. He said that a case has to be filed against Chandrababu Naidu under IPC section 420 for deceiving people with fake assurances.