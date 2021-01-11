Nimmagadda's Decision To Hold Local Body Polls Will Put Lives At Risk: Botsa

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana critisised that the State Election Commissioner for his double standards and working for vested interests.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the Minister said that earlier, the state government insisted on conducting elections, as scheduled in March to get the 14th Finance Commission funds, but they were postponed by the SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh citing COVID pandemic as a reason. When the cases were not even close to 30, SEC had postponed the polls without even consulting the government, but now when the cases are still getting recorded and there is a warning for second wave, SEC is trying to conduct elections, he said.

The Minister questioned SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh, why should he not postpone elections for a few days and why he didn’t hold the polls in 2018 when TDP was in ruling. While the Union Government itself announced to start the vaccination from January 16, Nimmagadda Ramesh is trying to hold it by conducting polls by risking the lives of common people, without having a mere concern about the priority of the public. He said that the government is responsible for saving the lives of the people. Although the Chief Secretary had made it clear about the polls, Nimmagadda Ramesh released the schedule on the same day within hours.

Reacting to the TDP’s remarks that the government is afraid to face elections, Botsa Satyanarayana said they are always ready to face elections, but due to the prevailing Covid situation, the government was against holding the local elections. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken welfare to the next level by implementing 90 percent of the poll promises, and there is no need to fear elections.