Nimmagadda Acting At Chandrababu's Behest: YV Subba Reddy

YSRCP leaders have stated that nobody has the right to oppose consensus. TTD chairman YV Subbareddy, ministers Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Narayana Swamy and MLA RK Roja spoke at a media conference in Tirupati on Saturday. The YSRCP Leaders said that they wanted the SEC to act constitutionally. They urged the SEC to encourage unanimity.

The YSRCP leader flagged Chandrababu Naidu for hatching a conspiracy. He said that right from the beginning AP SEC Niammagadda Ramesh was acting at the behest of Chandrababu. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was resorting to unconstitutional ways, he added.