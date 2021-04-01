Nilam Sawhney Takes Charge As State Election Commissioner

Nilam Sawhney took the charge as the State Election Commissioner on Thursday. Secretary of the State Election Commission, Kannababu, and other officials congratulated Nilam Sawhney.

The tenure of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar who has been the State Election Commissioner ended on March 31. So, Nilam Sawhney has been appointed as the new State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh.

The state government has sent a list of three retired IAS officers, including Nilam Sawhney, the principal advisor to AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, M Samuel, who is overseeing the implementation of Navaratnalu, and L Premachandra Reddy, who is looking after the issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act. Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan finalised the name of Nilam Sawhney as the new SEC.

Nilam Sawhney belongs to the 1984 batch of the IAS and from AP Cadre.