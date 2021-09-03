AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing Covid situation, vaccination and preparation to face the third wave and further decided to continue night curfew from 11pm to 6am keeping the festival season in view.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure Covid protocols are followed in all educational institutions, public places by maintaining social distance and wearing masks. In regard to vaccination, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to study the effect of Covid after taking the vaccine and effects on people infected with the virus even after taking the vaccine. He also instructed the officials to focus on booster dose and come up with an action plan after completing the two-dose vaccination across the State.

The officials informed that so far 3,02,52,905 doses of vaccine have been received and were administered to 2,18,04,564 people. Of these, 1,33,56,223 received a single dose of vaccination while 84,48,341 have been administered with two doses. The officials were confident that by the end of November all those above 18 years will be provided with a single dose of vaccination and complete the entire task by February 2022.

The officials of the health department suggested taking precautions during the festive season in view of the Covid‌ conditions by limiting Vinayakachavithi celebrations to homes rather than public places. As they also recommended avoiding immersion processions, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure the precautionary measures are being followed.

