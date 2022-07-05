NHRC Director Lauds AP Village/Ward Secretariat System

NTR DISTRICT: Santhosh Mehra, Director General (Investigation) of the National Human Rights Commission lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government for its transparent governance of the people through the Village/Ward Secretariat system.

The NHRC Director who was visiting Andhra Pradesh met NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao on Monday. The team visited the Secretariats of Prasadampadu, Gudavalli, and Ibrahimpatnam villages in the NTR district on Monday along with Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, a member of the AP State Human Rights Commission. The Collector explained to Santhosh Mehra the services provided to the people by the Secretariats and the functions of the various departments working in the Secretariat system. The group was told about the welfare schemes being provided to the people through this system.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated the Secretariat system with the main intention of bringing the government closer to the people without any place for corruption and discrimination. The Collector explained that more than 500 services related to 35 government departments are available through the Village/Ward Secretariats system. The Collector also stated that problems are resolved within 72 hours of filing applications in many Village Secretariats.

During his visit, Santhosh Mehra also reviewed the Disha App meant for women’s safety. After using the Disha app, he expressed happiness at the way the Disha Control Police Station in Mangalagiri received the call and responded to the queries. The NHRC director urged people to make use of the Village/Ward Secretariats system. Zilla Parishad CEO Suryaprakash, DWMA Project Director Sunitha, and District Panchayat Officer KP Chandrasekhar were also present during his tour.

