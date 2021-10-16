NHAI Invites Tenders for Tirupati Madanapalle Four-Lane Highway

Madanapalle: Tenders for the Tirupati-Madanapalle Four-lane Road have been issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The efforts of MP Peddireddy Mithunreddy were rewarded. He met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently and requested that funds be allocated for the development of NH-71. At an initial cost of Rs 1,474.54 crore, the Madanapalle-Peeleru 55.90 km road will be built on the 103 km stretch between Madanapalle to Cherlopalle (Tirupati).

The road will be built under the Design, Build, Operate, and Transfer (DBOT) method, according to NHAI officials.

The NHAI portal has given time till December 13 to submit e-tenders via e-procurement. The tenders will be finalised on December 14, and plans are in the works to begin building the road in January next year at a cost of Rs. 1,474.54 crore. MP Mithun Reddy was congratulated by MLA Nawaz Basha for making efforts to get funds sanctioned for the Four-lane Road.