The joint Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh are famous for their fertile lands and hospitality. And this comes to the fore during festive seasons, especially during Makar Sankranti. The 'Godavarians' who are large-hearted people are known to serve a royal feast especially when the new ‘ Alludu Garu' or the son-in-law comes to the in-laws' home for the festival. A colossal spread is laid out for him to eat, and this year 2023 a family from the Eluru district beat last year’s record of a Narsapuram family’s 365 food items in the feast. They carefully curated a menu that took around 10 days, made 379 food items, and proudly served him on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday.

The Andhra Alludu in question is Buddha Muralidhar, an architect from Anakapalli near Visakhapatnam. He got married to Koruballi Kusuma whose father is a businessman from the Eluru district, on April 16 last year. And since this was his first Sankranti festival after the marriage his in-laws prepared 379 dishes and served the elaborate meal which consisted of lip-smacking sweets, savories, rice items,and many more.

Check Out the Video Here:

Another family from Bhimavaram of West Godavari district this year also served a spread of 173 items for their son-in-law. Businessman Tatavarthy Nagabhadrilakshminarayana and his wife Sandhya surprised their son-in-law Chavala Prithvigupta with the elaborate meal which was served on Saturday.

