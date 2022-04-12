Newly Sworn-in AP Minister Meet CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Some of the Ministers who were sworn in on Monday have met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with their family members at the camp office in Tadepalli.

The Ministers who met the Chief Minister, include Karmuri Nageswara Rao, Budi Mutyala Naidu, Taneti Vanitha, Gudivada Amarnath, Kottu Satyanarayana, Dharamana Prasada Rao and Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao.

