New Year Gift: Free Ration for One Year

In a good news to the poor people, the Andhra Pradesh government will distribute free rice for a year through the state's public distribution system. It has been decided to provide free rice from January to December which was being provided at Rs.1 per kg till now. Around 1.46 crore ration card holders will be benefited in the state. Recently, the central government had announced that all the cardholders who come under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) will be provided with free rice for a year.

The free distribution will come into effect from January 1, state civil supplies commissioner H Arun Kumar said. The commissioner also directed the district collectors to make the people aware of the free ration distribution.

