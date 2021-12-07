New Working Panel Meets AP CM

Amaravati: The new working committee of IAS Officers Association has paid courtesy visit to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at camp office here on Monday.

IAS officers Association Vice President Ahmed Babu, General Secretary P S Pradhyumna, Joint Secretary J Nivas, Treasurer Mutyala Raju, Working Committee members Ranjith Basha, Vinod Kumar and Madavi Latha were among those who met the Chief Minister