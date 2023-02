AMARAVATI: Newly appointed Vice-Chancellors of various universities called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Kadapa Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University Vice-Chancellor B Anjaneya Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Gurajada, Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor K Venkata Subbaiah and Andhra Kesari University, Ongole Vice-Chancellor M Anji Reddy met the Chief Minister.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman and Professor K Hema Chandra Reddy was also present.

