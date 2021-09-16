New TTD Special Invitee Dasari Kiran Kumar Meets AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Leading businessman, producer, and head of Ramadhuta Creations Dasari Kiran Kumar has been appointed as the special invitee of the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam Board. Dasari met the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

He thanked the Chief Minister and Machilipatnam MP Vallabhbhaneni Balashouri and TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy for appointing him as TTD special invitee on the occasion.

The TTD on Wednesday constituted an 81-member Board for nominating 52 'special invitees' along with 24 regular and four ex-officio members, besides the Chairman.

Among the main members appointed to the Board are former minister of Puducherry Malladi Krishna Rao, YSR Congress Party MLA Katasani Ramabhupal Reddy, Tamil Nadu MLA A P Nanda Kumar, Karnataka MLA S R Viswanath Reddy, and Shiv Sena secretary Milind Keshav Narvekar.Former president of BCCI N Srinivasan and My Home Constructions head Jupalli Rameswara Rao were elected for the second time.

While Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation Chairman Sudhakar have been appointed as special invitees without any voting right.

